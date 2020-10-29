ONEKAMA — Mason County Central’s volleyball team split its final matches of the regular season in a triangular at Onekama Tuesday, defeating Mason County Eastern and falling to host Onekama.

The Spartans defeated the Cardinals, 26-24, 25-7, and fell to the Portagers, 7-25, 12-25.

Central individual statistics:

Maxi Green: 1 point; 16 sets, 7 assists.

Hailey Jackson: 3 points; 23 hits, 10 kills.

Braylen Green: 6 points; 25 sets, 8 assists.

Charlie Banks: 2 points; 2 hits.

Mia McHenry: 5 points, 1 ace.

Amya Battice: 10 points, 2 aces; 4 hits, 2 kills; 2 sets, 1 assist.

Reagan Wiese: 1 set.

Jessica Gerbers: 4 points.

Wren Nelson: 3 hits; 1 set.