ONEKAMA — Mason County Central’s volleyball team split its final matches of the regular season in a triangular at Onekama Tuesday, defeating Mason County Eastern and falling to host Onekama.
The Spartans defeated the Cardinals, 26-24, 25-7, and fell to the Portagers, 7-25, 12-25.
Central individual statistics:
Maxi Green: 1 point; 16 sets, 7 assists.
Hailey Jackson: 3 points; 23 hits, 10 kills.
Braylen Green: 6 points; 25 sets, 8 assists.
Charlie Banks: 2 points; 2 hits.
Mia McHenry: 5 points, 1 ace.
Amya Battice: 10 points, 2 aces; 4 hits, 2 kills; 2 sets, 1 assist.
Reagan Wiese: 1 set.
Jessica Gerbers: 4 points.
Wren Nelson: 3 hits; 1 set.