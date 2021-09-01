MUSKEGON — Mason County Central lost its volleyball conference opener to Oakridge Tuesday, 18-25, 7-25, 18-25.
"We struggled our second game making unnecessary errors, and it was hard to come back from them throughout the game," commented coach Erin O'Harra. "I'm excited to see how we can use this experience to learn and move forward as a team."
Charlie Banks was the leading scorer with 12-of-12 serving and 10 points.
Central's individual stats:
Maxie Green: 8-10 serving, 6 points; 26 assists.
Tori Dunblazier: 1-1 serving; 4-8 attacking, 1 kill; 1 assist; 1 dig.
Wren Nelson: 2-3 attacking, 1 kill; 1 assist.
Adria Quigley: 6-6 serving, 4 points; 5-5 attacking, 2 kills.
Charlie Banks: 12-12 serving, 10 points; 3-4 attacking; 2 digs.
Keyara Peterson: 4-6 serving, 4 points; 4 digs.
Amya Battice: 6-7 serving, 6 points, 3 aces; 3-3 attacking; 6 digs.
Jessica Gerbers: 2-2 serving, 2 points; 2-3 attacking; 4 digs.