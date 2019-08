Mason County Central's volleyball team dropped each of its matches at the Ludington Invitational.

The Spartans lost to Reed City, 17-25, 18-25; Clare, 6-25, 7-25; Ludington, 17-25, 18-25; Beaverton, 13-25, 18-25; and Shelby, 24-26, 23-25.

