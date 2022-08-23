SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's volleyball team went 3-1 at its own tournament Tuesday morning.
The Spartans defeated Manistee Catholic, 25-10, 25-13, and Orchard View, 25-18, 25-14. Central split with Brethren, 25-19, 13-25, and it lost to Manton, 23-25, 17-25.
"We came (away) with (two) wins (Tuesday). We struggled in the Manton games," said Central coach Erin O'Harra. "We just had some errors we couldn't afford to give in those two games. I'm sad for our girls that we couldn't keep the hardware home at our school, but we played hard and are continuing to work together as a team."
The Spartans (4-4) are off for another week before returning to action.
"We are excited to get some work done in the gym this week to get ready for our away game next Tuesday against Manistee," O'Harra said.
Central's individual statistics:
Grace Weinert: 1-2 serves; 6-6 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block
Charlie Banks: 41-45 serves, 14 aces; 31-33 serve receive; 3 digs; 36-38 attacks, 9 kills; 3-3 sets.
Peyton Welch: 17-20 serves; 20-21 serve receive; 3 digs; 7-9 attacks, 2 kills; 1 block; 6-6 sets.
Alayna Rafter: 29-31 serves, 6 aces; 3-3 serve receive; 14 digs; 10-11 attacks, 2 kills; 88-93 sets, 30 assists.
Aylin Davila: 9-10 serves, 2 aces; 1-1 serve recieve; 4 digs.
Ashlyn McKay: 19-21 serves, 1 ace; 12-14 serve receive; 6 digs; 11-14 attacks, 3 kills; 1 block; 9-9 sets, 2 assists.
Vyktoria Dunblazier: 23-28 serves, 3 aces; 21-26 serve receive; 10 digs; 43-57 attacks, 25 kills; 1 block; 1-1 set.
Wren Nelson: 14-19 serves, 5 aces; 23-23 serve receive; 5 digs; 28-31 attacks, 13 kills; 6 blocks; 14-15 sets, 2 assists.