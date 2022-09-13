SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's volleyball team picked up a closely contested West Michigan Rivers victory against Ravenna Tuesday night in Scottville, 26-24, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10.

"So excited for our girls to take this conference game," said Central coach Erin O'Harra. "We fell behind and fought for every point. All of our players did an amazing job (Tuesday night)."

Tori Dunblazier led the hitting with 16 kills as she went 35-of-40. Wren Nelson had seven kills as she was 43-of-49 on attacks. Charlie Banks added five kills on 27-of-29 attacks.

Alayna Rafter got the offense going with 14 assists on 51-of-51 sets. She also had 27 digs and served 18-of-19. Rafter had one kill for the Spartans (6-6, 1-1 WMC Rivers).

The Spartans return to action Tuesday, Sept. 20, when they travel to Hart for another West Michigan Rivers match.

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 1-2 serve receive; 2 digs; 4-4 attacks.

Charlie Banks: 19-19 serves; 23-26 serve receive; 5 digs; 27-29 attacks, 5 kills; 1-1 sets.

Alayna Rafter: 18-19 serves, 1 ace; 27 digs; 11-14 attacks, 1 kill; 1 block; 51-51 sets, 14 assists.

Aylin Davila: 12-12 serves; 2-4 serve receive; 7 digs; 1-1 sets.

Ashlyn McKay: 12-16 serves, 2 aces; 9-10 serve receive; 9 digs; 16-18 attacks, 2 kills; 3 blocks; 4-4 sets.

Tori Dunblazier: 11-13 serves; 14-16 serve receive; 14 digs; 35-40 attacks, 16 kills; 5 blocks; 8-8 sets.

Riley Mast: 0-2 serve receive; 4 digs; 3-7 attacks, 2 kills; 2 blocks; 2-2 sets.

Wren Nelson: 25-27 serves; 12-17 serve receive; 7 digs; 43-49 attacks, 7 kills; 4 blocks; 7-8 sets, 1 assist.

In the junior varsity match, Central lost to Ravenna, 18-25, 17-25.