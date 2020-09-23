BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern kept it close, but were unable to take a set from Brethren as they fell in straight sets Tuesday night.
The Cardinals lost their sets, 21-25, 20-25, 13-25.
Emily Robinson led the Cardinals with three kills while Hillary Howe added two of her own.
Robinson also had three aces with Dawn Jackomino, Janessa Alvesteffer and Jessica Smith each had an ace. Skylar Harry also had an ace for the Cardinals.
MCE falls to 1-2 on the season after their loss.
Mason County Eastern statistics:
Kaela Blais: 6-6 serves, 7 assists
Hillary Howe: 6 digs, 2 kills
Janessa Alvesteffer: 4-5 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs, 4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block
Dawn Jackomino: 8-10 serves, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 kill, 1 block
Jessica Smith: 3-7 serves, 1 ace, 2 sigs, 1 kill, 1 tip
Emily Robinson: 11-13 serves, 3 aces, 1 dig, 3 kills, 1 tip
Skylar Henry: 5-6 serves, 1 ace