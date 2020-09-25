CUSTER — Mesick was too much to handle for the Cardinals as Mason County Eastern lost all three sets Thursday night in a Western Michigan D League conference matchup.
The Cardinals fell in the first set 7-25, in the second set 14-25 and fell in the third set 8-25.
Dawn Jackomino and Jessica Smith were the kill leaders for the Cardinals each accounting for one, while Emily Robinson added an ace.
The loss drops the Cardinals to 1-3 on the young campaign.
Mason County Eastern statistics:
Hillary Howe: 3 digs, 1 attack
Kaela Blais: 3-3 serves, 1 dig, 1 assist, 1 attack
Janessa Alvesteffer: 2-3 serves, 2 digs
Dawn Jackomino: 3-5 serves, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip
Jessica Smith: 1-4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip
Emily Robinson: 6-7 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs, 2 attacks, 1 tip
Skylar Harry: 7-7 serves, 1 dig, 1 attack