CUSTER — Mesick was too much to handle for the Cardinals as Mason County Eastern lost all three sets Thursday night in a Western Michigan D League conference matchup.

The Cardinals fell in the first set 7-25, in the second set 14-25 and fell in the third set 8-25.

Dawn Jackomino and Jessica Smith were the kill leaders for the Cardinals each accounting for one, while Emily Robinson added an ace.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 1-3 on the young campaign.

Mason County Eastern statistics:

Hillary Howe: 3 digs, 1 attack

Kaela Blais: 3-3 serves, 1 dig, 1 assist, 1 attack

Janessa Alvesteffer: 2-3 serves, 2 digs

Dawn Jackomino: 3-5 serves, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip

Jessica Smith: 1-4 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip

Emily Robinson: 6-7 serves, 1 ace, 2 digs, 2 attacks, 1 tip

Skylar Harry: 7-7 serves, 1 dig, 1 attack