MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team scored a four-set victory against Manistee Catholic Tuesday night in Western Michigan D League play, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15.
"Tonight, these girls used their best asset, their communication, which translated into a solid win for us by playing our game the way we like to play," said Eastern coach Hilary Wright.
The Cardinals will host Mason County Central for a non-conference match Thursday in Custer. It will be the "Pink Out" game for breast cancer awareness.
Eastern's individual statistics:
Skylar Harry: 6 aces, 5 attacks, 2 digs, 3 assists.
Adrianna Bosley: 1 ace, 3 attacks, 2 digs, 11 assists.
Ella Pylman: 1 ace, 2 attacks, 1 dig, 1 assist.
Deanna Codman: 1 ace, 11 attacks, 2 digs, 1 assist.
Hilary Howe: 1 ace, 2 attacks, 2 digs, 4 assists.
Janessa Alvesteffer: 8 aces; 5 kills, 8 attacks; 1 dig; 9 assists.