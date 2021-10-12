MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team scored a four-set victory against Manistee Catholic Tuesday night in Western Michigan D League play, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15.

"Tonight, these girls used their best asset, their communication, which translated into a solid win for us by playing our game the way we like to play," said Eastern coach Hilary Wright.

The Cardinals will host Mason County Central for a non-conference match Thursday in Custer. It will be the "Pink Out" game for breast cancer awareness.

Eastern's individual statistics:

Skylar Harry: 6 aces, 5 attacks, 2 digs, 3 assists.

Adrianna Bosley: 1 ace, 3 attacks, 2 digs, 11 assists.

Ella Pylman: 1 ace, 2 attacks, 1 dig, 1 assist.

Deanna Codman: 1 ace, 11 attacks, 2 digs, 1 assist.

Hilary Howe: 1 ace, 2 attacks, 2 digs, 4 assists.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 8 aces; 5 kills, 8 attacks; 1 dig; 9 assists.

Tags

Trending Food Videos