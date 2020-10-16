SCOTTVILLE — It took Mason County Central just three sets, none in which they allowed more than 15 points, to top Mason County Eastern Thursday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Spartans won the sets 25-15, 25-9, 25-11.
Hailey Jackson led the Spartans with nine kills, followed by Wren Nelson with five and Amya Battice with four.
Maxi and Braylen Green set their teammates up nicely with six and five assists a piece, while Battice and Jessica Gerbers led the team with two aces in the service game.
Mason County Central statistics:
Maxi Green: 4 points; 1 hit, 1 kill; 1 dig; 21 sets, 6 assists
Hailey Jackson: 3 points; 21 hits, 9 kills
Braylen Green: 2 points; 28 sets, 5 assists
Adria Quigley: 1 hit
Charlie Banks: 6 points, 1 ace; 2 hits; 1 dig
Mia McHenry: 4 points, 1 ace; 1 dig; 1 set
Amya Battice: 21 points, 2 aces; 10 hits; 4 kills
Wren Nelson: 9 hits, 5 kills; 1 set, 1 assist; 2 blocks
Reagan Wiese: 3 points, 2 hits
Jessica Gerbers: 5 points, 2 aces
Ashleigh Walle: 1 point, 1 ace; 1 digs