SCOTTVILLE — It took Mason County Central just three sets, none in which they allowed more than 15 points, to top Mason County Eastern Thursday night in a non-conference matchup.

The Spartans won the sets 25-15, 25-9, 25-11.

Hailey Jackson led the Spartans with nine kills, followed by Wren Nelson with five and Amya Battice with four.

Maxi and Braylen Green set their teammates up nicely with six and five assists a piece, while Battice and Jessica Gerbers led the team with two aces in the service game.

Mason County Central statistics:

Maxi Green: 4 points; 1 hit, 1 kill; 1 dig; 21 sets, 6 assists

Hailey Jackson: 3 points; 21 hits, 9 kills

Braylen Green: 2 points; 28 sets, 5 assists

Adria Quigley: 1 hit

Charlie Banks: 6 points, 1 ace; 2 hits; 1 dig

Mia McHenry: 4 points, 1 ace; 1 dig; 1 set

Amya Battice: 21 points, 2 aces; 10 hits; 4 kills

Wren Nelson: 9 hits, 5 kills; 1 set, 1 assist; 2 blocks

Reagan Wiese: 3 points, 2 hits

Jessica Gerbers: 5 points, 2 aces

Ashleigh Walle: 1 point, 1 ace; 1 digs 