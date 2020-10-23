SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central hosted Oakridge Thursday night in a conference match and fell to the Eagles in four sets.

MCC fell to the Eagles with the sets going, 18-25, 5-25, 25-22, 14-25.

Hailey Jackson led the team in kills with 10 on the night while Braylen Green and Amya Battice added two each and Charlie Banks and Jessica Gerbers chipped in with one.

Braylen Green along with Maxi Green led the team in assists with eight and four a piece.

Mason County Central statistics: 

Maxi Green: 2 points; 3 hits; 4 digs; 18 sets, 4 assists

Hailey Jackson: 4 points; 25 hits, 10 kills; 4 digs; 1 blocks; 1 set

Braylen Green: 4 points, 1 ace; 1 hit, 2 kills; 2 digs; 22 sets, 8 assists

Adria Quigley: 1 dig

Charlie Banks: 4 points; 5 hits, 1 kill; 1 dig

Mia McHenry: 1 point, 1 ace; 4 hits; 5 digs

Amya Battice: 1 point; 15 hits, 2 kills; 5 digs

Wren Nelson: 5 hits; 2 blocks; 2 sets

Reagan Wiese: 1 point; 1 hit; 1 dig

Jessica Gerebers: 5 points; 2 hits, 1 kill; 4 digs