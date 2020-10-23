SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central hosted Oakridge Thursday night in a conference match and fell to the Eagles in four sets.
MCC fell to the Eagles with the sets going, 18-25, 5-25, 25-22, 14-25.
Hailey Jackson led the team in kills with 10 on the night while Braylen Green and Amya Battice added two each and Charlie Banks and Jessica Gerbers chipped in with one.
Braylen Green along with Maxi Green led the team in assists with eight and four a piece.
Mason County Central statistics:
Maxi Green: 2 points; 3 hits; 4 digs; 18 sets, 4 assists
Hailey Jackson: 4 points; 25 hits, 10 kills; 4 digs; 1 blocks; 1 set
Braylen Green: 4 points, 1 ace; 1 hit, 2 kills; 2 digs; 22 sets, 8 assists
Adria Quigley: 1 dig
Charlie Banks: 4 points; 5 hits, 1 kill; 1 dig
Mia McHenry: 1 point, 1 ace; 4 hits; 5 digs
Amya Battice: 1 point; 15 hits, 2 kills; 5 digs
Wren Nelson: 5 hits; 2 blocks; 2 sets
Reagan Wiese: 1 point; 1 hit; 1 dig
Jessica Gerebers: 5 points; 2 hits, 1 kill; 4 digs