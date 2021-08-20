Ludington Invitational

Mason County Central's Charlie Banks looks to spike the ball against Ludington during the Ludington Invitational Friday morning in Ludington's Hawley Gymnasium.

 David Bossick | Daily News

The Mason County Central volleyball team started Friday with a loss in pool play to host Ludington, 21-25, 13-25.

Next up was Clare, with the Spartans winning the first set 25-20 before dropping the next two, 13-25, 12-15. Central wrapped up the day with losses in pool play to Shelby, 16-25, 14-25; Reed City, 13-25, 16-25; and Beaverton, 15-25, 15-25.

"I'm really proud of our girls. We played hard today," said Central coach Erin O'Harra. "We are all working on different levels of play, but today showed us we are working to become unified. They showed heart and great teamwork and I am excited to see how this season progresses."

Central's Individual Stats:

Alayna Rafter: 32 sets; 24 serves, 4 aces; 4 digs; 1 block

Charlie Banks: 23 attacks, 4 kills; 35 serves, 2 aces; 11 digs; 1 block

Wren Nelson: 26 attacks, 7 kills; 9 sets; 18 serves, 4 aces; 3 digs; 5 blocks

Amya Battice: 11 attacks; 13 serves, 3 aces; 6 digs

Adria Quigley: 6 attacks, 1 kill; 17 serves, 2 aces; 9 digs

Jessica Gerbers: 10 attacks, 2 kills; 1 set; 13 serves, 1 ace; 15 digs

Keyara Peterson: 5 attacks; 4 serves; 10 digs

Tori Dunblazier: 27 attacks, 3 kills; 1 set; 9 serves, 3 aces; 4 digs; 2 blocks

Maxie Green: 37 sets; 6 serves, 2 aces; 2 digs

Ashlyn McKay: 9 attacks, 1 kill; 3 blocks

Tags

Trending Food Videos