The Mason County Central volleyball team started Friday with a loss in pool play to host Ludington, 21-25, 13-25.
Next up was Clare, with the Spartans winning the first set 25-20 before dropping the next two, 13-25, 12-15. Central wrapped up the day with losses in pool play to Shelby, 16-25, 14-25; Reed City, 13-25, 16-25; and Beaverton, 15-25, 15-25.
"I'm really proud of our girls. We played hard today," said Central coach Erin O'Harra. "We are all working on different levels of play, but today showed us we are working to become unified. They showed heart and great teamwork and I am excited to see how this season progresses."
Central's Individual Stats:
Alayna Rafter: 32 sets; 24 serves, 4 aces; 4 digs; 1 block
Charlie Banks: 23 attacks, 4 kills; 35 serves, 2 aces; 11 digs; 1 block
Wren Nelson: 26 attacks, 7 kills; 9 sets; 18 serves, 4 aces; 3 digs; 5 blocks
Amya Battice: 11 attacks; 13 serves, 3 aces; 6 digs
Adria Quigley: 6 attacks, 1 kill; 17 serves, 2 aces; 9 digs
Jessica Gerbers: 10 attacks, 2 kills; 1 set; 13 serves, 1 ace; 15 digs
Keyara Peterson: 5 attacks; 4 serves; 10 digs
Tori Dunblazier: 27 attacks, 3 kills; 1 set; 9 serves, 3 aces; 4 digs; 2 blocks
Maxie Green: 37 sets; 6 serves, 2 aces; 2 digs
Ashlyn McKay: 9 attacks, 1 kill; 3 blocks