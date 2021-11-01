HOLTON — Mason County Central’s volleyball team saw its season come to a conclusion Monday evening, falling in straight sets to Holton in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal, 19-25, 15-25, 12-25, in Holton.
The Spartans jumped out early to an 11-1 lead in the first game against the Red Devils, but Holton chipped away to eventually tie the first game, 16-16, and take its first lead, 17-16.
From there, Holton outscored Central, 8-3, to secure the game.
“One thing we’ve been working on this season is getting over those errors and don’t let them spiral down but to keep them going. From what we started with at the beginning of the season until now, we fought all three of those games,” said Central coach Erin O’Harra. “There definitely were those moments where we could have pushed through, but those little errors, it could have turned differently.”
The Spartans started out strong at the net with freshamn Tori Dunblazer picking up a handful of kills while Charlie Banks was nearly right with her.
The Spartans started out the game in a back-and-forth tussle with the Red Devils, staying within a point midway through, 11-10. But Holton’s Layna Cartwright’s play at the net helped to lift the Red Devils into a 10-point lead, 20-10. The two teams exchanged points from there with Holton winning, 25-15, thanks to a variety of plays at the net.
“Once they realized they could tip on us in that one spot, it took our girls a little bit to realize (and adjust),” O’Harra said.
Central found themselves down early to Holton in the third game, trailing by as much as 11, 17-6. The Spartans had some fight, pushing to within eight a handful of times. Holton closed out the match on a 6-1 roll to pick up the victory.
“It was our little mistakes,” O’Harra said. “I think this year, it was more of an individual game and not a team game.”
Central will see three players graduate from this year’s team, Adria Quigley, Amya Battice and Jessica Gerbers.
“I’m going to miss them, big-time,” O’Harra said. “They had good vision. Jessica Gerbers had great vision in the back court, Adria can adjust to anything in the front court and Amya Battice, same thing, passing and hitting. I’m going to miss them big-time.”
For the most part, though, many of the Spartans are likely to return for O’Harra in her second season as the varsity coach.
“As a team, we had a lot of young players come up to varsity and play a big role on the court,” she said. “We’re losing three seniors. Next year is going to look differently. I have a foundation now, and I know what to build on.”
Next year, the two schools will see each other a bit more, too, as Holton and Mason County Central will be in the same division of the West Michigan Conference. Holton advanced to Wednesday’s district semifinals where they’ll play another soon-to-be WMC newcomer in Hesperia.
Central’s individual statistics:
Adria Quigley: 9-10 attacks, 2 kills; 8-9 serves, 1 ace; 3-8 digs; 2-3 serve receive.
Alayna Rafter: 4-5 attacks, 1 kill; 52-54 sets; 9-10 serves; 9-12 digs.
Ashlyn McKay: 11-13 attacks; 0-1 block.
Charlie Banks: 13-17 attacks, 4 kills; 3-3 serves; 5-8 digs; 5-6 serve receive.
Jessica Gerbers: 2-2 attacks; 1-1 set; 18-18 serves, 1 ace; 8-13 digs; 21-23 serve receive.
Keyara Peterson: 1-1 attack; 4-4 serves; 4-9 digs; 4-10 serve receive.
Tori Dunblazier: 32-36 attacks, 9 kills; 2-2 sets; 2-3 serves, 1 ace; 7-10 digs; 6-10 serve receive; 3-3 blocks
Wren Nelson: 11-13 attacks, 3 kills; 1-1 set; 2-2 digs; 1-3 blocks.