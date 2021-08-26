BEAR LAKE — The Mason County Central volleyball team came home with a runner-up finish at the Brethren Volleyball Tournament hosted by Bear Lake, dropping the finals match 25-21, 5-20, 15-17 to Brethren.
MCC was undefeated in pool play beating Buckley, Marion and Walkerville. The Spartans beat Grand Traverse Academy in the semifinal match to earn the spot in the finals.
"Every single one of our girls played their hearts out today. Our serving, passing, digging and attacking were amazing," said Spartan coach Erin O'Harra.
Leading servers on the day were Jessica Gerbers with nine aces off 41 serves and Keyara Peterson with seven aces off 41 serves. Leading the attacks were Wren Nelson with 30 kills in 55 attacks and Tori Dunblazier with 20 kills off 46 attacks. Maxie Green had 148 sets on the day.
MCC plays next at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oakridge in the Spartans' West Michigan Conference opener.