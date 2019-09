SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central volleyball lost in three sets to the visiting Whitehall Vikings in West Michigan Conference action Tuesday night, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25.

"We played very competitively against Whitehall tonight. That is the best I've seen us play against the Vikings in several years," said Central coach Amy Smith.

