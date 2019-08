BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team went 0-3 at the Bear Lake Invitational Thursday in Bear Lake.

The Cardinals lost to Traverse City Christian, 7-25, 8-25, and Suttons Bay, 20-25, 18-25. Eastern also was handed a loss by host Bear Lake by total points. The Cardinals won the first game, 25-15, but lost the second game, 11-25.

