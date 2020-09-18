CUSTER — The Cardinals lost a hard fought match with Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday night, losing in four sets.
Mason County Eastern lost, 22-25, 25-11, 18-25, 18-25.
"The girls fought hard each set and put on an exciting show for the few attendants allowed," Eastern head coach Kada Steiger said. "Unfortunately, our lack of communication got the best of it and Crossroads ran away with our mistakes."
Jessica Smith led the Cardinals with three kills while Janessa Alvesteffer and Jordyn Wittlieff added two kills a piece.
Smith was also solid serving the ball tonight, coming up with three aces.
Mason County Eastern statistics:
Hillary Howe: 11 digs, 2-3 attacks
Kaela Blais: 13-15 serves, 2 aces, 1 dig, 8 assists, 2 kills, 3 tips
Janessa Alvesteffer: 14-15 serves, 1 ace, 4 digs, 5-8 attacks, 2 kills, 1 tip
Dawn Jackomino: 4-6 serves, 5 digs, 4-5 attacks, 1 tip
Jessica Smith: 17-19 serves, 3 aces, 9-9 attacks, 3 kills, 1 tip
Emily Robinson: 7-10 serves, 5 digs, 5-7 attacks, 1 kill, 1 tip
Jordyn Wittlieff: 5-6 serves, 1 ace, 3-7 attacks, 2 kills, 3 tips
Skylar Harry: 3-3 serves