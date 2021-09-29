MANISTEE — After rallying from a 2-0 deficit, the Manistee volleyball team pulled out a win in the third set before finally succumbing in the fourth to lose 3-1 to Orchard View in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference match Tuesday in Manistee.
The Chippewas lost the first two sets, 12-25, 18-25, and then mustered up a better performance in the third set for a 25-22 win. But the Cardinals came back to take the fourth set, 25-16.
"We couldn't find our groove," Manistee coach Brooke Richards said. "Orchard View played well offensively, and we had no answer for it."
Libby McCarthy led the Chippewas' offense with nine kills and she added one dig. Emma Bevans topped the defensive effort with 17 digs and also had six kills and two service aces.
Raegan Codden contributed 19 assists, six digs and two aces. Allison Kelley finished with four kills, three digs and one block.