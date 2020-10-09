MUSKEGON — Ludington's junior varsity volleyball team won all six sets played Thursday night, not allowing more than 16 points in any of the sets, as it moved to 21-2 on the season.
Ludington topped Orchard View, 25-12, 25-16, defeated Mason County Central 25-15 each set, and beat Oakridge 25-14, 25-13.
Rylee Stone and Maddy Vaara were the top servers with eight and six aces a piece, while Sarah Gibson added four aces. Stone and Vaara also led the Orioles with 14 and 10 kills each with Ashley McPike chipping in with eight of her own. Karli Mesyar led the team in assists with 16.