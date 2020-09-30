MUSKEGON — Ludington's volleyball team made quick work of Orchard View Tuesday night, topping the Cardinals in three sets, each by double digits.

The Orioles won their sets 25-14, 25-9, 25-12.

"We changed a few things up today," said head coach Rebecca Vaara, "and we put Morgan Sanocki who normally is a defensive specialist on the outside and she had two kills for us."

Keelyn Laird and Delaney Williams were strong on the service line with three aces each, while Sophia Cooney and Veronique Chapman added two of their own.

De'Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara led the team with 14 and seven kills a piece.

Ludington statistics:

De'Lahna Porter: 14 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig

Elena Vaara: 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs

Keelyn Laird: 2 kills, 3 aces

Morgan Sanocki: 2 kills

Delaney Williams: 1 kill, 3 aces, 1 dig

Veronique Chapman: 17 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig

Lauren Johnson: 1 kill, 4 assists, 4 digs

Sophia Cooney: 9 digs, 2 aces

Zoe Voss: 1 assist, 4 digs

Madisyn Wysong: 2 digs