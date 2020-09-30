MUSKEGON — Ludington's volleyball team made quick work of Orchard View Tuesday night, topping the Cardinals in three sets, each by double digits.
The Orioles won their sets 25-14, 25-9, 25-12.
"We changed a few things up today," said head coach Rebecca Vaara, "and we put Morgan Sanocki who normally is a defensive specialist on the outside and she had two kills for us."
Keelyn Laird and Delaney Williams were strong on the service line with three aces each, while Sophia Cooney and Veronique Chapman added two of their own.
De'Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara led the team with 14 and seven kills a piece.
Ludington statistics:
De'Lahna Porter: 14 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig
Elena Vaara: 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs
Keelyn Laird: 2 kills, 3 aces
Morgan Sanocki: 2 kills
Delaney Williams: 1 kill, 3 aces, 1 dig
Veronique Chapman: 17 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig
Lauren Johnson: 1 kill, 4 assists, 4 digs
Sophia Cooney: 9 digs, 2 aces
Zoe Voss: 1 assist, 4 digs
Madisyn Wysong: 2 digs