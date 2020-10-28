MUSKEGON — The Pentwater volleyball team fell to a trio of West Michigan Conference foes Tuesday at Oakridge.
The Falcons dropped their first match to Oakridge, 4-25, 10-25, then fell to Whitehall, 6-25, 9-25 and ended the night with a two set loss to Shelby 15-25, 13-25.
"We knew this would be a tough night for us," said Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg. "We haven't seen this level of serving or hitting yet this year."
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with five kills while Crysta Cluchey added four and Jocelyn Richison chipped in with three.
Penwater fell to 6-6 after the losses on Tuesday.
Pentwater statistics:
Crysta Cluchey: 4 kills, 10 serves, 2 digs, 15 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 8 assists, 11 serves, 3 digs, 1 block
Mikaylyn Kenney: 5 kills, 13 serves, 10 digs, 22 serve receive, 1 block
Marissa Sayles: 1 kill, 1 serve, 2 digs
Natalie Paine: 10 serves, 5 digs, 4 serve receive, 2 blocks
Sam Schaefer: 1 kill, 8 seves, 1 ace, 7 digs, 16 serve receive