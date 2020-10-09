MESICK — After starting the year 4-0 in conference play, Pentwater's volleyball team fell in two straight league matches including Thursday night when it lost to Mesick in three sets.
Pentwater lost the sets, 14-25, 13-25 and 7-25.
"Tonight was tough," said Falcons head coach Kerry Newberg. "We didn't compete well tonight. Playing with a young six players definitely has its challenges."
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with two kills while Haidyn Adams added two and Crista Cluchey and Sam Schaefer each had one a piece.
Adams also added seven assists on the night.
The loss drops the Falcons to 6-2 on the year and 4-2 in conference play.
Pentwater statistics:
Crista Cluchey: 1 kill, 7 serves, 2 digs, 2 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 2 kills, 7 assists, 7 serves
Mikaylyn Kenney: 6 kills, 6 serves, 2 digs, 5 serve receive, 1 block
Marissa Sayles: 6 serves, 1 dig
Sam Schaefer: 1 kill, 5 serves, 5 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 4 serves, 4 digs, 2 serve receive