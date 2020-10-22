PENTWATER — It took five sets for Baldwin to knock off Pentwater in a Western Michigan D League conference matchup Tuesday night in Pentwater.
Pentwtater fell, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 14-16.
“Baldwin was very scrappy and just outplayed us tonight,” said Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg. “The middle of our floor was wide open and they took advantage of that.”
Jocelyn Richison led the way with 12 kills while Crysta Cluchey added seven and Marissa Sayles with four kills.
Mikaylyn Kenney as well as Cluchey and Richison were solid in the service game with three aces a piece.
The loss drops the Falcons to 4-3 in conference play.
Pentwater statistics:
Mikaylyn Kenney: 16 attacks; 26 serves, 3 aces; 3 digs; 2 blocks
Crysta Cluchey: 7 kills; 18 serves, 3 aces; 2 digs
Haidyn Adams: 3 kills; 28 assists; 18 serves; 1 dig
Marissa Sayles: 4 kills; 17 serves, 3 aces; 1 dig
Jocelyn Richison: 12 kills; 10 serves; 6 digs
Natalie Paine: 1 kill; 14 serves; 4 digs