BRETHREN — The Falcons took care of business Thursday night, topping Brethren in four sets.

"The girls are getting better each time we get on the floor which is what we want to see," said head coach Kerry Newberg. "But our youth and inexperience does not allow us to close out matches efficiently like we have in the past. We need to work on making smarter plays down the stretch."

Pentwater's sets went 25-21, 28-30, 25-15, 25-18. The win pushes the Falcons to 2-0 on the year and in conference play.

Mikaylyn Kenney had an impressive stat line with 16 kills, six aces, 20 digs, and three blocks. Crista Cluchey and Jocelyn Richison also were solid with kills adding 10 and seven a piece.

Pentwater statistics:

Mikaylyn Kenney: 16 kills, 6 aces, 20 digs, 15 serve receive, 3 blocks

Haidyn Adams: 5 kills, 25 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 block

Crista Cluchey: 10 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs, 17 serve receive

Marissa Sayies: 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs

Sam Schaefer: 1 kill, 7 aces, 6 digs, 12 serve receive

Gracie Malburg: 2 aces, 7 digs, 10 serve receive

Addie Bringedahl: 4 attacks, 4 digs

Jocelyn Richison: 7 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, 17 serve receive