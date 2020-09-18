BRETHREN — The Falcons took care of business Thursday night, topping Brethren in four sets.
"The girls are getting better each time we get on the floor which is what we want to see," said head coach Kerry Newberg. "But our youth and inexperience does not allow us to close out matches efficiently like we have in the past. We need to work on making smarter plays down the stretch."
Pentwater's sets went 25-21, 28-30, 25-15, 25-18. The win pushes the Falcons to 2-0 on the year and in conference play.
Mikaylyn Kenney had an impressive stat line with 16 kills, six aces, 20 digs, and three blocks. Crista Cluchey and Jocelyn Richison also were solid with kills adding 10 and seven a piece.
Pentwater statistics:
Mikaylyn Kenney: 16 kills, 6 aces, 20 digs, 15 serve receive, 3 blocks
Haidyn Adams: 5 kills, 25 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 block
Crista Cluchey: 10 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs, 17 serve receive
Marissa Sayies: 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs
Sam Schaefer: 1 kill, 7 aces, 6 digs, 12 serve receive
Gracie Malburg: 2 aces, 7 digs, 10 serve receive
Addie Bringedahl: 4 attacks, 4 digs
Jocelyn Richison: 7 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs, 17 serve receive