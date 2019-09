PENTWATER — Pentwater's volleyball team earned a three-set Western Michigan D League victory against Manistee Catholic Thursday in Pentwater, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8.

Pentwater (9-3, 6-0 WMD) stayed unbeaten in league play with the victory. Coach Kerry Newberg said the serving of her Falcons was the difference.

