PENTWATER — Pentwater's volleyball team kept up its winning ways early in the season with a three-set victory over Western Michigan D League foe Bear Lake Thursday night.
After taking the first set 25-14, the Falcons took their last two sets with a 25-20 advantage to top the Lakers in straight sets.
Pentwater has stayed undefeated while just having six girls active, and head coach Kerry Newberg could not be more thrilled with the start they have had.
"I am so proud of all the girls for stepping into new roles," said Newberg. "I look forward to the younger players getting better as they have every match."
Sam Schaefer led the Falcons with five kills while Mikaylyn Kenney added four of her own with Crista Cluchey, Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams chipping in with three kills a piece.
Adams also led the team in assists with 11 on the night.
Pentwater improved to 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in conference play.
Pentwater statistics:
Crista Cluchey: 3 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 4 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 3 kills, 11 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig
Miakylyn Kenney: 4 kills, 1 assist, 6 aces, 2 digs, 5 serve receive 2 blocks
Sam Schaefer: 9 attacks, 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 11 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 serve receive