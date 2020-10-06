PENTWATER — Pentwater's volleyball team picked up a Western Michigan D League victory Monday by defeating Mason County Eastern, 19-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.
"We started very slow tonight. We are still making a lot of passing errors and making mistakes due to lack of court time," said Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg. "These young players are still adjusting to varsity speed, and we are making young mistakes.
"It has been very challenging with six players to gain this experience as it doesn’t happen in practice when you do not have enough to run many drills. This has to happen during matches so the girls have to learn as they go.
"I am proud of them for keeping at it and working hard."
Pentwater improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Pentwater's statistics:
Crysta Cluchey: 5 kills; 19 serves; 4 digs; 2 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 3 kills; 12 assists; 17 serves, 3 aces; 1 dig
Mikaylyn Kenney: 4 kills; 17 serves, 4 aces; 4 digs; 5 serve receive
Marissa Sayles: 1 kill; 5 serves; 1 dig; 5 serve receive
Sam Schaefer: 1 kill; 26 serves, 6 aces; 3 digs; 7 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 3 kills; 7 serves; 2 digs; 3 serve receive