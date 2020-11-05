ONEKAMA — Pentwater's volleyball suffered its first loss in district play in eight years with a loss to Onekama in an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal, 23-25, 6-25, 12-25.
"Our first set was the best volleyball I have seen us play all season. We played aggressive at the net, served well and played outstanding defense," Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg. "Mikaylyn (Kinney) had so many blocks. It really changed the way they hit that first set. We couldn’t keep that momentum going into the second and third set. Our serve receive started to go downhill and we couldn’t recover.
"We are a young team who played through many adversities. I am proud of these seven girls who showed up and worked hard all season. We are young and will be back."
Pentwater individual statistics:
Crysta Cluchey: 3 kills; 10 serves; 3 digs; 7 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 6 assists; 9 serves; 3 blocks
Mikaylyn Kenney: 4 kills; 5 serves; 4 digs; 9 serve receive; 7 blocks
Marissa Sayles: 1 attack; 2 serve receive
Natalie Paine: 6 serves, 3 aces; 2 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 2 kills; 7 serves; 5 digs; 4 serve receive
Sam Schaefer: 1 kill; 6 serves; 2 digs; 3 serve receive