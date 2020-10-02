MANISTEE — After grabbing the first set in Thursday's match with Manistee Catholic, Pentwater dropped the ensuing three sets to drop its first conference match of the season.
Pentwater grabbed the first set, 28-26, but fell in the next three, 23-25, 17-25, 17-25.
"I give them a lot of credit. They out-hustled us in every position tonight," said Falcon head coach Kerry Newberg. "I think it has been about eight years or so since we have lost a set to Manistee Catholic."
Joeclyn Richison led the Falcons with eight kills while Mikaylyn Kenney and Sam Schaefer added six and five kills a piece.
Schaefer was solid in the service game with five aces on the night.
The loss drops the Falcons to 5-1 on the year and 4-1 in league play.
Pentwater statistics:
Crista Cluchey: 3 kills, 16 serves, 4 digs, 15 serve receive
Haidyn Adams: 19 assists, 11 serves, 1 dig
Mikaylyn Kenney: 6 kills, 13 serves, 4 digs, 8 serve receive, 1 block
Sam Schaefer: 5 kills, 19 serves, 5 aces, 6 digs, 12 serve receive
Jocelyn Richison: 8 kills, 13 serves, 2 digs, 8 serve receive