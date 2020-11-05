HART — A hard fought four-set match saw Mason County Central falling to White Cloud in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district semifinal hosted by Hart Wednesday night, 15-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-25
Assistant coach Jenna Smith was pleased with the way her girls fought in the last two sets of the night.
“I don’t think we were ready mentally in the first couple sets,” said Smith. “The last two sets we were really in it and our girls wanted keep their season alive.”
The Spartans started the first set off well getting out to an early 4-2 lead.
A couple of service runs by the Indians got the lead back to White Cloud as late in the match they held onto a 17-10 lead.
A late surge by the Spartans led by kills from Hailey Jackson and Wren Nelson crept MCC closer but wasn’t enough as they fell in the first set.
It was the Indians jumping out to an early lead in the second set, as they held onto a 8-2 lead, causing a Spartan timeout.
Though the Spartans battled, the Indians attack was too much as they cruised to a second set victory, 25-12.
Led by three kills and a block by Jackson, it was the Spartans jumping out to an early lead, as a kill by Jessica Gerbers to make it 13-8 Spartans led to a White Cloud timeout.
Though the Indians battled back to make it 16-16 and again 23-23, the Spartans were able to close them out in the set with a kill by Jackson, as they went into the fourth set down 2-1.
The fourth set started out even at 3-3 but the Indians were able to pull ahead to make the score 9-4 early in the set.
After a strong run by the Spartans to knot up the game at 9-9, but that was the closest MCC would get, as the Indians ended the set on a 16-6 run to close out the match and win 3-1.
After the loss, Smith reflected on the season as a whole.
“It was very weird to start, having to take our own nets outside and having practice outside,” said Smith. “I was really proud of the way they all stay locked in all year.”
Central’s individual statistics:
Mia McHenry: 1 point, 1 ace; 2 hits; 1 set; 7 digs.
Jessica Gerbers: 5 aces; 4 hits, 2 kills; 10 digs.
Amya Battice: 2 points; 2 hits; 2 sets; 1 dig.
Braylen Green: 6 points; 3 hits, 2 kills; 32 sets, 17 assists; 2 digs.
Hailey Jackson: 1 point; 26 hits, 18 kills; 3 sets; 2 digs; 4 blocks.
Charlie Banks: 1 point; 2 hits; 1 dig.
Wren Nelson: 7 hits, 3 kills; 2 sets; 2 blocks.
Adria Quigley: 3 points; 4 hits, 1 kill; 1 set; 3 digs.
Maxi Green: 4 points; 1 hit; 1 kill; 10 sets, 6 assists; 1 dig.
Reagan Wiese: 1 point; 1 hit; 1 set.