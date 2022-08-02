A few weeks ago, Ludington native Keith Vroman was at home visiting his mom and family, taking in the summer along the shores of Lake Michigan.
This week, it was back to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he is entering his first season as the head coach of the Middle Tennessee State University cross country and track and field programs.
Vroman has spent nearly two decades coaching cross country and track, most of which at MTSU. In July, he was named the head coach of the track program. He recruited and coached 17 All-Americans as MTSU and was a part of 17 conference titles with the Blue Raiders.
“I’ve been acting (head coach) for a while. I went from GA to assistant to associate head to head cross country and associated head track and then (head coach of track and cross country),” Vroman said late last month while in Ludington visiting family.
“I didn’t know I had all of those stats because I honestly never kept track. I never really cared about myself as far as that stuff goes.”
Vroman is a 1995 graduate of Ludington High School, having ran for Ross Donley, Mike Dennis and Scott Stone as well as others. He excelled in the distance and middle distance events, and it was enough to earn him a spot on the teams at Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac.
He then transferred to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, where he planned he earned a degree in secondary education.
“My plans were to become to a teacher. I moved out to Colorado. I worked at a dude ranch right out of college just to have a job,” Vroman said. “Then, I was in the interview process to get a middle school teaching job and a high school assistant coaching job and then my coach from Eastern Kentucky called me back to be his (graduate assistant).”
Even as he was a graduate assistant, his aim was to become a teacher. He earned two master’s degrees, one in sports administration and the other in health education. But, he also learned that the job market for teachers at the time was shrinking, and the number of degrees was working against him, too.
He began to coach as an assistant, first at his alma mater at Eastern Kentucky and then at Middle Tennessee State.
“I decided I didn’t want to go from assistant to an assistant. I decided that if I hang out at Middle Tennessee, I’d have a shot at becoming a head,” Vroman said.
Now Vroman is a head coach in two sports dealing with the whirlwinds of what college athletics in the 2020s brings. That includes everything from conference realignment to the transfer portal to graduate transfers to name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.
The Blue Raiders compete in Conference USA currently, and Vroman’s experience at MTSU includes the school’s last days in the Sun Belt Conference. Conference realignment will bring Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State into Conference USA in 2023 as Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi leave.
Vroman said he will be looking to see exactly what the Blue Raiders need to do to continue their run of excellence.
“When you want to win, you have to figure out what it’s going to take to win. That’s really the big part,” he said.
MTSU puts an emphasis on winning conference titles, Vroman said, and he plans to continue to do that.
The transfer portal has been tough, he said, but he intends to continue to recruit — both Americans and athletes from overseas. If anything, Vroman said he believes he has a competitive advantage in recruiting of Africans to run for MTSU.
“I’m a highly African program. The internationals can’t take on the NIL money. The internationals for mid-majors, you’re almost forcing my hand to go international because I don’t have to contend with NIL,” Vroman said. “I lost a big top 10 recruit out of Wisconsin who just signed with Tennessee… and Ross Donley asked me if I was concerned. I said no, I signed a Kenyan the next day.”
Vroman’s recruiting is into several African nations, from Ethiopia to Kenya and South Africa to Ghana. Alumni of MTSU or runners that competed for Vroman in the past are those connections he uses to recruit within those African countries. And, he’ll actually go to Africa and recruit, too.
And that can make for several meals a day.
“Everywhere you go, they want to feed you. And they give you tea because the greeting thing is to drink tea, but it’s so full of sugar. I always tell them, ‘Let me put my sugar in’ because I will fill up,” Vroman said. “I like the food, but I’ve probably eaten six times today. Ask my wife, I’m not a big eater anyway. I love the food over there. The chicken tastes totally different, the meat tastes totally different.”
Vroman’s goals for the programs are to not only continue to turn out league championship-caliber teams, but also make the Blue Raiders one of the best programs in the country.
“My goal has always been to be in the top 10 in the nation. My women were 25th last year… The men’s cross country team have been 23rd, 28th, 31st. Top 10 in the country is one of my goals,” he said. “More than that, my school cares more about conference championships, so I want to see if I can rout Conference USA and try to win all six, cross country, indoor, outdoor. I think I can win quite a few.”
He puts a high emphasis on the education of his student-athletes, a callback to his own education where he said he wanted to ensure he could lift himself up. The successes of his student-athletes are what he loves the most about his position at MTSU.
“The success of the majority (is big). The kids that I’ve taken out of bad situations, and they’re successful including kids who are models out in California or airplane pilots. The kid who was a doctor who was told by the MTSU nursing program that he wasn’t good enough to be in the nursing program. … He was a straight-A student, now he’s a doctor.”