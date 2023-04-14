FRUITPORT — The girls teams for Ludington and Manistee shined at Fruitport’s Trojan Invitational Friday afternoon in Fruitport.
Ludington’s girls were fourth with 88.5 points, trailing rival Manistee by 9.5 points. Berrien Springs won the title (166) followed by Whitehall (113). Another West Michigan Conference Lakes member, Fremont (38), was seventh.
Ludington’s boys were sixth with 52 points while Manistee with seventh with 35 points. Whitehall’s boys were the meet’s winner with 173 points followed by Berrien Springs (149). Fremont was fifth (58.5).
Kendal Waligorski led the Orioles as she was the runner-up the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), and Lilly Slater was tied for fourth (8-6) with Catherine Karboske was sixth (8-6).
Christina Theis ran to fourth (2:38.30) and Olivia Andersen (2:39.43) was fifth in the 800 for the Orioles.
Summer Brower was fourth in the 1,600 (5:44.29) and Nadia Grierson (5:50.27) was fifth in the 1,600 for Ludington. Brower (12:39.84) and Grierson (12:47.24) were 3-4 in the 3,200.
Ludington’s Greta Kehrer was third in the 100 hurdles (19.85) while Karboske was fourth in the 300 hurdles (55.43).
Ludington’s 6,400 relay team was the runner-up while the Orioles also had a fifth-place team.
The Orioles’ Madison Bearup was fifth in the shot put (28-5.5).
Carly Moffitt was fifth in the high jump (5-2).
Manistee’s Libby McCarthy won the high jump (5-2). McCarthy was second in the 300 hurdles (52.97).
Audrey Huizinga won the 400 (1:03.88) and was the runner-up in the 200 (27.11) for the Chippewas.
Manistee’s Lacey Zimmerman was fourth in the 100 (13.42) and fourth in the 200 (27.86).
Manistee’s 800 relay team was the runner-up to Berrien Springs, and the team was fifth in the 400 relay. Manistee also had a relay team that was fifth in the 800 relay. The 1,600 relay team was fourth.
Manistee’s Madalyn Wayward was fourth in the shot put (30-5.5), and she was the runner-up in the discus (104-0.75).
Ludington’s boys were led by Adam Coffer with a fourth place finish in the shot put (44-5.5).
Yebe Boerema ran to fourth place in the 800 (2:07.07) for the Orioles.
Ludington’s Jonah Peterson finished sixth in the 200 (23.98).
Jose Flores was sixth in the 3,200 (10:31.22).
The Orioles had a runner-up team in the 6,400 relay.
Ludington’s Lucas Peterson was fourth in the high jump (5-10) with Trey Keson taking sixth (5-6).
Adrian Salazar was fifth in the pole vault (11-6).
Nathan Reisterer took sixth in the long jump (18-11).
Caius Johns was the top athlete for Manistee’s boys. He was second in the discus (131-1.25).
Damien McEntaffer was sixth in the pole vault (10-0).
Manistee’s 800 relay team was the runner-up while the Chippewas also had a fifth-place team. The Chippewas’ 400 relay team was fifth and the 1,600 relay team was fourth.