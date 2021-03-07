MANISTEE — Ludington's Evan Walls qualified for the state swim meet in the 100-yard freestyle race in a dual defeat at Manistee Friday night.
The Orioles dropped the dual meet to the Chippewas, 113-66. But Walls was a part of a good performance overall by the Ludington, said coach Joe Schneider.
"This was our last dual meet of the season, and now we are getting ready for conference (this) week," Schneider said. "The boys all swam and dove very well (Friday night). We have several more season (personal records) and (even) some career (personal records)."
Beyond a victory by Walls, wins were registered by Chazz Rohrer in the 50-yard freestyle, Evan Bennett in diving and Hayden Madl in the 100-yard backstroke.
200-yard medley relay: 1-Manistee (Alec Lampen, Drew Mendians, Zach Lee, Tug Thuemmel), 1:46.71. 2-Ludington (Hayden Madl, Colby Peplinski, Chazz Rohrer, Evan Walls), 1:46.80. 3-Ludington (Andrew Schrader, Lucas Peterson, Charles Austin, Andrew Talsma), 2:04.07.
200 freestyle: 1-Trevor Adamczak, MHS, 1:51.54. 2-Seth Thompson, MHS, 1:52.57. 3-Griffen Antal, MHS, 1:54.70.
200 individual medley: 1-Lampen, MHS, 2:05.34. 2-Lee, 2:05.63. 3-Evan Bennett, LHS, 2:25.02.
50 freestyle: 1-Rohrer, LHS, 22.85. 2-Dylan Johnson, MHS, 23.40. 3-Thuemmel, MHS, 25.16.
Diving: 1-Bennett, LHS, 272.80. 2-Peplinski, LHS, 193.40.
100 butterfly: 1-Adamczak, MHS, 56.01. 2-Lampen, MHS, 58.20. 3-Talsma, LHS, 1:10.18.
100 freestyle: 1-Walls, LHS, 50.50. 2-Ben Sullivan, MHS, 50.81. 3-Thompson, MHS, 50.85.
500 freestyle: 1-Antal, MHS, 5:09.63. 2-Thuemmel, MHS, 5:22.62. 3-Austin, LHS, 6:18.64.
200 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Johnson, Thompson, Lampen, Sullivan), 1:32.66. 2-Ludington (Walls, Peplinski, Bennett, Rohrer), 1:33.76. 3-Manistee (Harland, Hugo Marinelli, Matthew Blevins, Antal), 1:44.26.
100 backstroke: 1-Madl, LHS, 1:05.28. 2-Marco Venturato, MHS, 1:14.89. 3-Schrader, LHS, 1:15.98.
100 breaststroke: 1-Lee, MHS, 1:01.80. 2-Mendians, MHS, 1:05.12. 3-Peterson, LHS, 1:15.62.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Manistee (Johnson, Antal, Sullivan, Lee), 3:39.42. 2-Manistee (Adamczak, Thuemmel, Marinelli, Mendians), 3:41.95. 3-Ludington (Bennett, Talsma, Schrader, Madl), 4:08.01.