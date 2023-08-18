MANISTEE — After one year as the junior varsity coach, Dana Wayward was approached earlier this year about her interest in taking over the Manistee varsity volleyball position.
She thought long and hard about it, trying to determine in her mind if she was a good fit for the varsity and eventually agreed to give it a shot.
“They’re a good group of girls, and I think they are going to have a really promising season,” Wayward said before a recent practice. “We have five returning seniors. That helps. Of the 12 girls, I have eight returning. We lost some key seniors last year, a strong middle setter and just good leaders all the way around. But, I think we’re going to do well this year.”
Mariners roster:
SENIORS: Gracie Shively, Brooke Jankwietz, Jayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Kristen Bevans.
JUNIORS: Reese Shively, Bailey Gajewski, Jaidin Fortin and Kaitlin Sullivan.
SOPHOMORES: Lindsey Gardner and Madalyn Wayward.
FRESHMAN: Annabelle Kieszkowski.
Libby McCarthy, Jayna Edmondson, Kristen Bevans, Gracie Shively and Brooke Jankwietz are the seniors who will take up the leadership baton.
Just where each will fit into the lineup has yet to be determined, and won’t really start to come into focus until the Mariners start playing other teams.
McCarthy and Edmondson are outside hitters, while Bevans is a returning middle hitter. The other three have worked back row as well as front row.
“It’s nice to have girls who are versatile,” said Wayward. “I’ll be able to use them in many different facets on the court. Our returning setter (Madalyn Wayward) is a sophomore, and I moved up a junior, Jaidin Fortin, who’ll be our other setter.
“We have two really solid girls setting for us this year, and I’m very excited about them. We have junior Reese Shively that is a returning libero.”
Also coming back is junior Lindsey Gardner who was a middle hitter on the junior varsity last year and moved up to varsity for the post-season.
Gardner’s presence on the varsity is especially exciting for Wayward after the hitting ability she displayed while filling in during the tournament.
Junior Aubrey Rischel came up from the junior varsity last year as well. Wayward also brought up a freshman, Annabelle Kieszkowski.
Rounding out the squad are juniors Bailey Gajewski and Kaitlin Sullivan.
“We did do some summer open gym work,” Wayward said. “Manistee always has a busy basketball summer, and the vast majority of my team are basketball players.
“They already had a lot of pre-planned stuff. Me just getting my feet wet, and getting new into the program, I did want to have open gyms.”
So, the Mariners made a trip to Muskegon for a few scrimmages which gave Wayward a better idea of what she might be dealing with, and where work was needed.
But, there really wasn’t much volleyball in the summer.
“It was just to have the girls get some touches on the ball,” Wayward said. “Usually, here in Manistee you don’t touch a volleyball until practice starts.
“We have so many athletes who are in basketball and track, lots of soccer girls. They’re busy. So, I wanted to see how the girls worked. We were all very pleasantly surprised how well they worked together.”
All of the girls have athletic ability, and shine in their own, but Wayward says it just has to be harnessed so they can work together as a team.