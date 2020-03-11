Basketball coaches and athletic directors from the West Michigan Conference met recently to put together the all conference team from this past season with a few local athletes being honored.

On the boys side, Mason County Central’s Jeffery Carrier was a unanimous all-conference selection, boasting a scoring average of more than 21 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, leading the Spartans to a 5-9 record in the conference. Hart’s Ayden Beachum was selected to the honorable mention team.

Ravenna led the boys side with three selections plus an additional two honorable mentions, while Oakridge and North Muskegon each had two all conference selections and an honorable mention selection.

WMC boys all-conference: Mason County Central — Jeffery Carrier, senior. Montague — Asher Erickson, senior. North Muskegon — John Hayhurst, senior; Eric Rypstra, senior. Oakridge — Tanner Karel, senior; Austin Fairchild, senior. Ravenna — Calvin Schullo, senior; Jacob May, senior; Trevor Sterken, senior. Whitehall — Dayton Cole, junior.

WMC boys honorable mention: Hart — Ayden Beachum, senior. Montague — Tate Stine, sophomore. North Muskegon — Jack Dobb, senior. Oakridge — Coco Watson, senior. Ravenna — Hunter Funk, senior; Conner Kilbourne, senior. Shelby — Joseph Hayes, sophomore.

Hart, Montague, Whitehall and Shelby all had two girls selected to the all conference team as Ravenna and North Muskegon each had one girl fill out the team.

Sophomore Jayd Hovey and senior Nicole Rockwell each made the all-conference team for the Pirates as they led Hart to its best conference finish since 2012 as it finished just one game behind of Montague in the standings at 11-3.

Mason County Central’s Nyah Tyron made the honorable mention list as she led the Spartans in scoring for the year at a 7.7 points per game clip. Hart’s Kendall Williamson was also named to the honorable mention team.

WMC girls all-conference: Hart — Jayd Hovey, sophomore; Nicole Rockwell, senior. Montague — Braquelle Osborne, junior; Ally Hall, junior. North Muskegon — Chandler Falkowski, senior. Ravenna — Analiese Postema, senior. Shelby — Kendal Zoulek, sophomore; Lexi Schultz, junior. Whitehall — Karleigh Jeffries, junior; Rileigh Thommen, senior.

WMC girls honorable-mention: Hart — Kendall Williamson, sophomore. Mason County Central — Nyah Tyron, junior. Montague — Andie Zamojein, junior; Emma Flynn, junior. Oakridge — Leah Lowry, junior. Whitehall — Karoline Glamzi, senior