Ludington’s girls tennis team suffered a 7-1 setback to Whitehall in a Coastal Conference dual Wednesday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
“The Whitehall team had a very good singles lineup that was very skilled and with two seniors at their top two singles it presented a big problem for our young girls,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Overall, the girls played some good tennis and challenged every point throughout the match. Our girls even with the loss showed some good skills and good determination and showed good improvement.”
Ludington’s sole victory came at No. 1 doubles with Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley winning in a tiebreaker.
“Emma and Lillian stayed the course in their approach to the match by consistently putting the ball in play and hit deep.balls and waited for their opportunity to hit winners.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Filter and Rachel Sarto also went to a tiebreaker, but it was Whitehall that earned the win.
“Rachel and Hannah lost a tough match in a third set tie breaker. Their communication and movement continues to be a skill that they strive on,” he said.
Brown also praised the No 4 doubles team of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto that lost in two sets of 7-5 in each set.
“They extended their points and could not put it away to finish each set. They continue to improve their game,” he said.