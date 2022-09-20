VICTORY TWP. — Whitehall’s girls cross country team edged Ludington by one point at the second West Michigan Lakes jamboree hosted by Ludington Tuesday afternoon at West Shore Community College.

Whitehall scored 42 points to Ludington’s 43. Manistee finished third with 88 points.

For the boys’ side, Fremont scored the victory with 46 points followed by Whitehall with 48 and Ludington with 76. Manistee was fourth with 120 points.

The Orioles had two runners in the top 10. Jose Flores finished third while Trey Keson was 10th.

"Jose (Flores) has been our top guy all year. He's smooth and consistent and puts in the work," said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. "Trey (Keson) and David (Reisterer) are our steady two and three. Jack (Jubar) was No. 4 today with a solid 25th and Isaiah (Boerema) ran well for our fifth man in 28th."

Manistee was paced by Jack O’Donnell, who took 12th.

Ludington’s girls team had three in the top 10 and five in the top 15. Summer Brower won the race with Nadia Grierson fifth. Autumn Brower, Annie Kline and Mackenzie Keillor rounded out Ludington’s top five.

"The girls lost by one point. That was a tough loss to Whitehall," Keillor said. "Summer was the race winner for the girls. She has been very patient and consistent. The end of the race is her strong section. Nadia ran really solid today for fifth. Autumn had a great race filling in the gap with Christina (Theis) and Olivia (Andersen) both sick. Annie (Kline) and Mackenzie (Keillor) were 12th and 15th, (respectively), to finish out our top five.

Manistee was led by Cecilia Postma, who was third.

Boys team standings: Fremont 46, Whitehall 48, Ludington 76, Manistee 120, Oakridge 124, Montague 131.

Ludington boys: 3-Jose Flores, 17:50.08. 10-Trey Keson, 18:24.27. 15-David Reisterer, 18:58.65. 25-Jack Jubar, 20:30.08. 28-Isaiah Boeremag, 20:53.76. 30-Curtis Fuller, 21:09.79. 32-Nevin Slater, 21:28.33. 45-Kai Dila, 23:25.24. 48-Owen Forrester, 23:39.99. 55-Aleksander deMorrow, 25:52.70. 56-Owen Shaw, 25:58.40. 57-Noah Dillehay, 26:10.58. 59-Aidan Forrester, 27:08.99. 61-Dylan Sniegowski, 28:30.81.

Manistee boys: 12-Jack O’Donnell, 18:48.44. 22-Drew Mendians, 20:06.30. 29-Kaden Worch, 20:58.86. 33-Ethan Edmondson, 21:36.45. 39-Christian Schramski, 22:40.28. 41-Benjamin Ceplina, 22:47.50. 42-Tug Thuemmel, 22:55.06. 43-Ajae Gouker, 23:09.38. 44-Austin Benitez, 23:14.08. 60-Vincent Wang, 27:28.49.

Girls team standings: Whitehall 42, Ludington 43, Manistee 88, Fremont 96, Oakridge 108, Montague 141

Ludington girls: 1-Summer Brower, 20:26.06. 5-Nadia Grierson, 21:33.49. 10-Autumn Brower, 22:44.39. 12-Annie Kline, 23:01.01. 15-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:33.33. 17-Anna Burton, 24:14.61. 31-Rebecca Weinert, 26:36.52. 33-Katie Rangel, 26:54.46. 38-Sophia Grierson, 27:49.92. 40-Grace Shamel, 28:15.15. 41-Catherine Karboske, 28:16.40. 45-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 29:42.70. 47-Halle Korendyke, 30:10.72. 51-Genevieve Lux, 34:40.40.

Manistee girls: 3-Cecilia Postma, 21:00.20. 16-Georgia Haag, 23:56. 20-Audrey Huizinga, 24:35.01. 22-Kate Somsel, 24:41.78. 28-Magdalena Herberger, 26:07.86. 32-Abbie Robinson, 26:51.72. 46-Clear Wang, 30:04.74. 53-Bianca Racito, 36:40.29.