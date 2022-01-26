MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's bowling teams dropped their respective West Michigan Conference matches Wednesday afternoon to Whitehall at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.
The Spartans' boys team lost, 28-2, and the girls team lost, 30-0.
The boys' top bowler was Kurtis Basler who had a series of 300 and a top game of 157. Riley Priemer had a top game of 154 and a series of 265. Sam Johnson had the third-best series with a 244, and Alex Ross had the third-best game wiht a 144.
Haley Story led the Central girls team. She had a series of 231 as she bowled games of 111 and 120.
The Spartans return to action on Monday, Jan. 31, at Fremont.