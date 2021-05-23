SAUGATUCK — Mason County Eastern saw Olivia Wing and Corinna Hernandez earn trips to the MHSAA Division 4 track and field state meet at Hudsonville’s Baldwin Middle School along with a trio of Pentwater Falcons at Friday’s regional meet hosted by Saugatuck.
The top two in each event qualify for the state meet with the possibility of others qualifying for the meet if they meet certain standards during the regional competition.
Eastern’s Olivia Wing won the regional championship in the 300-meter hurdles (50.84), winning by around half of a second against Pentwater’s Jocelyn Richison (51.45).
Corinna Hernandez was third in the shot put (33 feet, 9 inches), and her throw qualified her for the state meet as an additional qualifier. She also was third in the discus (92-2).
“To be honest, I pretty bummed that we only got two kids through,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “I would have liked to have seen more seniors at state. I think almost everyone (had a personal record) in one event or another for us.
“Everybody did extremely well. I was happy with how they did.”
Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann was chasing Saugatuck’s Benny Diaz throughout the regional. Hofmann finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.12), was third in the 110 hurdles (16.45), second in the 300 hurdles (40.82) and third in the long jump (20-3.75). Hofmann qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter dahs and the 110 hurdles on his times and long jump on his distance, and as the regional runner-up, he advanced to the state meet in the 300 hurdles.
The Falcons’ Jack Stoneman earned a berth in the state meet in the shot put with a runner-up throw (41-0.25) for Pentwater. Richison was the regional runner-up in the 100 (13.99) to go with her second-place in the 300 hurdles.
“We had an amazing day,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “Jack didn’t think he qualified, and he was super upset. The kid he though he lost to came up to him and said, ‘Hey man, good luck at state.’ We had to find the lady (who was running the event) to find out. Then he cam over to the tent, and I don’t think he believed it.
“It was a fun day, and we had lots of (personal records),” she said. “Despite the heat,… it was a great way to end the season, and we’ve got some who are still continuing on.”
Hillary Howe placed sixth in the high jump (4-5), fifth in the 100 (14.53) and sixth in the 200 (30.93).
Jordyn Wittlieff led the Eastern pole vaulters as she was fifth (7-0). Kennady Tyler was sixth in the event (7-0). For the boys Raul Hernandez was fourth (9-6).
The Eastern girls’ 3,200-meter relay team finished sixth as Amelia Malburg, Amelia Stewart, Lucia Huarte-Holgado and Astrid Lundstrom teamed up (14:02.66). The 400-meter relay team of Miriam Manier, Kaela Blais, Mara Kaier and Hernandez was sixth (1:02.04). The 800 relay team was fifth (2:05.87) as Marta Papa, Manier, Blais and Kaier teamed together. Sydney Gage, Blais, Papa and Olivia Wing ran the 1,600 relay and finished sixth (5:03.77).
The Cardinals’ boys 3,200-meter relay team was fourth where Hernandez, Nathan Wing, Eli Shoup and Neal Stewart worked together (9:08.75). The 1,600-meter relay team of Hernandez, Stewart, Wing and Trevor Stimes was third (3:44.79).
Eastern’s Eli Shoup was in a tie for fourth in the high jump (5-6), and he finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.89). Stewart finished fourth in teh 400 (56.27) with Hernandez taking sixth. (56.40). Wing was sixth int he 800 (2:17.25).
Pentwater’s boys team saw its 400-meter relay of Lane Rood, Reydyn Hugo, Eli Powers and Ethan Wilkinson finish sixth (51.06). James Davis, Mitchel Daniels, Powers and Abie VanDuinen were sixth in the 3,200 relay (9:59.40).
Wilkinson was also fourth in the high jump, tying Eastern’s Shoup (5-6).
For the Falcons’ girls, Madelyn Green, Emily Schwarz, Audrey Kieda and Richison were fourth (57.71).
Anna VanDuinen finished fifth in the discus (73-0). Schwarz was third in the high jump (4-8).