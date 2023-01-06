It’s been a rough early winter and fall. I haven’t been able to get outside due to a cough that stuck with me for more than six weeks. I look at the forecast, though, and I don’t have to think hard on what my options are.

Of course there’s steelhead fishing on open streams, you could maybe even troll the harbor, but what I really want to do is get back on the rivers.

In this article we’ll talk about safety considerations (the biggest consideration) and possible routes that you might enjoy at this time of year.

Good company

The first consideration for winter paddling is who are you going with? You probably shouldn’t paddle alone unless you’re skilled, experienced in winter paddling and properly outfitted.

In December 2021, I was trying to grow a small group of dedicated solo canoeists. I had a deer in the freezer and was enjoying the nearly-deserted rivers. We decided to try the Betsie, and I put out an open invitation to other paddlers in a Facebook group. Well, that was a mistake. Even though I stated to the guest paddler who took us up on our offer that we were a group who wore drysuits in winter, he said he was an experienced paddler and that he would bring a change of clothes in a drybag and he would be fine. I implored him to get a drysuit or not to come. He said he knew of one he could borrow.

Well, he showed up and our noses told us immediately that he was partaking of a substance that really has no place in winter paddling. What I should have done, right then and there, was tell him that he was not welcome. But just a whiff of something doesn’t tell you how far gone a person is, so we let him dig for his paddling clothes in the back of his truck. He did show up with a rare solo canoe, so we gave him the benefit of the doubt.

When he dumped all his clothes on a hillside to sort them out, we probably should have told him he wasn’t welcome. But he said he’d be just a few minutes and he seemed to be functional and fully conversational.

The rest of us launched our boats and did some surfing on the small waves near the bridge just north of Thompsonville. And we waited. And waited. We got across the river and a little bit downstream and we all kind of asked each other what was up with this guy? I watched as he launched his boat and I said, “he’s coming.” So we all got in our boats and waited for him to come downstream.

Only he didn’t.

We’re now a full 45 minutes beyond our launching time and we realize that we’re going to be up against fading daylight if we don’t get a move-on soon.

We shout and we look for him. Finally, one of our group paddles upstream beyond the bridge and finds him fighting to go upstream. The guest says, “I thought you guys went upstream.” Another point at which we should have said, “there’s no way you’re paddling with us.”

But we didn’t.

So here’s this guy with a garage sale of assorted warm clothes in the bottom of his canoe — not in a drybag as you’d like to see. We all offer him drybags, but he says he’s good to go. He seems to be able to handle the boat so we all set off downstream.

We get about a quarter-mile downstream, and we all have to get out to get around a logjam. Everybody is in good spirits, chatting and helpful. We get to the end of the portage and everyone launches their boats. Except our guest has a balance issue getting into his boat, and ships in a half-gallon of water. That’s not a lot of water, but it doesn’t take a lot of water to get your gear soaked if it’s not in a drybag. It was a quarter-mile, we could have hiked back and put him back in his truck and on his merry way, but no, he was insistent he would be fine. He’s wearing jeans that are clearly wet. The temperature is in the low 30s.

We really should have stopped it right there.

But we continued.

We always like to have a known, competent paddler in the back of the group, but this guy keeps trying to hang back behind me. I finally take a tight curve ahead of him and he disappears again. I wonder what happened to him. I hang back and finally paddle back and I find him. He’s back there making a stink with his substance.

I tell the guy, “Hey, we’re kind of up against it here for daylight, you need to keep up.” He says he will but it’s at a snail’s pace. We hit another logjam and I tell the group that this isn’t going to work out like we think. We decided — and it was a bad decision — to let him just hang back and do his thing. We knew he was at risk for hypothermia, but he seemed as alert as he could be, given his state.

So we paddle maybe another half-hour or so and then we end up waiting another half-hour for this guy to show up. He’s just floating with the current giving nature his “Wow, man!”

At that point we have the lecture with him. I’m particularly irritated because I was the one who extended the invitation, and he’s taken everyone’s minds off of what should be a pleasurable paddle. He takes offense and starts paddling ahead like a loon with a belly full of fish trying to take off from a lake. He’s splashing and grunting and, admittedly, moving the boat like a blue streak, but he’s soaking himself worse. So now nobody’s having any fun, but at least we know that he’s OK, and we’re on track to make it off the water before dark.

We finally stop for lunch and the guy is almost non-communicative with us. His feet are soaked, as are his legs and everything up to his belly. We all are wearing drysuits, but we still have dry-bags full of extra warm clothes. We offer him gloves, socks, sweatshirts – anything we have. We offer him the contents of our warm Thermoses. He won’t take any of it. He pulls two stocking caps over his bare feet and takes off ahead of us.

We hardly see him the rest of the day, he’s paddling so fast. We’re trying to keep up, but frankly we’re happy he’s moving.

The smartest thing we did was leave his truck at the take-out so that we didn’t have to deal with him afterward. I’m told when he got there he said, “Never again.”

He spoke for all of us. Know who is coming, that they have their wits about them and are properly outfitted.

Safety gear

The first mandatory piece of gear is a drysuit. It doesn’t matter where you’re paddling, you need that protection from the elements. A wetsuit won’t cut it because your body has to work to warm all that water that’s in the suit. I wear a layer of thermal, wicking long underwear like Under Armour and wool socks under my drysuit. If it’s below 35 degrees, I wear fleece-lined wicking long underwear.

Wool is naturally wicking, so it’s always a good option for cold-weather gear. I wear a Bogs-style boot over my suit, although surf booties or wading boots work well, too. I also wear some type of hat and either fingerless wool gloves or waterproof gloves. I learned my lesson a couple years ago about trying to tough it out with light gloves or no gloves. Always pack spare hats and gloves in your dry-bag.

Of course you should wear your PFD at all times when paddling in cold water. I have become so accustomed to mine I wear it in all weather, regardless of temperatures. Your PFD should have a whistle on it or in one of the pockets so you can call for help.

I keep my phone in a watertight freezer bag and my wallet and keys in another. There are also dry-boxes you can buy for your personal effects.

I was lucky enough to find a blaze-orange dry-bag, so I carry that. If I’m in trouble, it’s something bright I can hang on a tree limb or wave at passing paddlers or rescuers flying overhead.

My drybag also has a compass, waterproof matches and first-aid gear. If I don’t know the area I’m paddling, I carry a paper map from a county mapbook or a plat book.

And always, always, always make sure someone on shore knows where you’re going and when and where you think you’ll finish.

Rivers

First, know that not all rivers are equal in the eyes of the people maintaining the launches. Rivers where fishing is common — like the Pere Marquette — generally have open restrooms, plowed driveways, etc. Rivers where there’s no fishing — like the Pine — generally have no facilities open and often have gates that are closed and locked. If you’re going to a launch at an open launch, bring $5 to park. If there’s no service, there’s generally no parking fee.

I am partial to the Pere Marquette because it’s closest, but it appears we have a decent steelhead run this year, so you may want to try some lesser-known waters — at least on weekends. The Sable River in Ludington State Park is very low and clear this winter, so it may not have the fishing traffic of other rivers. Sure, it’s only a mile down-and-back, but that’s enough to find out if winter paddling is for you or not. The Lincoln River going from Lakeshore Drive out to Lake Michigan is a quiet paddle at all times of year, but if Lincoln Lake’s ice sheet can close behind you, it should be avoided. The Pine is closed to fishing and there’s not enough snow for some of the snowmobile trails that share access roads, so it may be an option.

Although the Little Manistee, Manistee, White and Pentwater all have nice stretches for paddling, they are also high-traffic stretches for steelhead fishing, so consider whether paddling through crowds of fishermen is for you. Of course, if you have a fishing rod, you might even hook up yourself!