MANISTEE — With an MHSAA state championship under his belt, the first for a Manistee swimmer in the program’s history, junior Alec Lampen has another big goal in sight this weekend.
Lampen is taking aim at earning another title, perhaps one that carries even more prestige, at the USA swim state meet is this weekend in Holland.
After failing to make the cut for the Junior Nationals last weekend, Lampen gets another shot at it when he swims at Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
USA Swimming is the sport’s governing body, having replaced the AAU.
“This is kind of a second chance for me to try and get (those Junior Olympic times),” Lampen said. “There’s prelims in the morning and finals at night. If you get top 16 in the morning, then you can swim at night.
“That gives you another chance to swim and place well. (Swimmers) from different divisions will be there ... from Divisions 1 and 2 ... so some faster kids in Michigan.
“If I can pull a first place against those kids, I think I’ll be probably be in a good spot for trying to make Junior Nationals.”
The competition is run over a three-day period starting Friday morning.
Lampen will be competing in the 100-meter backstroke, where he currently holds the fastest time in the state, the 50 freestyle and might swim on two relays.
But he expects to be pushed to the limit in the two individual events, and that’s what he wants.
“I know the guys behind me aren’t that far behind,” Lampen said. “It’s going to be some fun competition pushing me, and I think the results will be great.”
Lampen started swimming for a summer league when he was seven, just for run, but joined the Ludington-based USA Swimming Lighthouse team coached by Susan Sniegowski when he was 12.
He enjoyed almost immediate success, and qualified for 10 events at the state meet his first year, but state regulations limited him to competing in just six. He finished fifth in the 100-meter freestyle.
“That’s kind of when things took off,” Lampen added. “Susan really worked with me and told me I had potential. She supported me and showed me I could do it.
“Once I got to high school, coach Corey (Corey VanFleet) showed me a lot of support, and the two of them really gave me the motivation to work hard at it.
“During the high school season, coach Corey is pushing us pretty hard physically. Out of season, when there’s no practice, I try to get into the pool for at least an hour every day.
“This summer fall, specifically, I tried to prioritize weight lifting specifically for swim, and really tried to strengthen in that sense. It helps sprints.”
What Lampen looks for in weight lifting is to build muscular endurance, particularly the upper body, triceps and back muscles, while building explosiveness in his legs.
Core always plays a big part, Lampen says.
“When you’re in butterfly, and all these movements, you have to have a really tight control to maintain control when you’re suspended in the water,” said Lampen.
“I worked out this summer in the gym for two hours a day, starting with either an upper body or legs workout, then go into an endurance workout that had like runs and cross-fit circuits.”
Swimming keeps him in shape otherwise, and allows him to perfect his technique.
Lampen plans to continue swimming in college, and has looked at several, including Michigan and should have a pretty impressive resume compiled when he reaches that point.
VanFleet isn’t surprised Lampen has done so well.
“He’s a good kid, a good swimmer and a good student,” the Chippewas coach said. “He’s a 4.0 (grade point average) student, and he is self-motivated.
“Another thing is he’s 6-foot-5. That’s part of it. When you go down to the marina and watch the boats, the longer boats beat the shorter boats. It has to do with water displacement.
“The other thing is he’s a fericious worker. In this world, you don’t get very far if you don’t work hard. He’s coachable. He’s a pretty happy kid. That’s important.”
VanFleet added that Lampen will swim anything that the coach wants him to swim, and will work hard it.
“He’s the real McCoy,” added VanFleet.