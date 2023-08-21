Just five years ago, Erin Wittlieff suited up for the Mason County Eastern Cardinals on a variety of sports teams including volleyball.
This fall, the 2018 graduate returns to coach Cardinals’ volleyball team.
“I’m actually going to be a teacher. I’m doing my student teaching this fall semester,” Wittlieff said. “I’ve been looking to give (coaching) a go.”
While Wittlieff is working on her degree in elementary education, she is now also working with the student-athletes at the school, too.
“Going in, I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I’ve been graduated for five years. I was kind of out of the loop.”
The Cardinals have three returning players from last year’s squad that Wittlieff plans to depend on quite a bit
are Ashley Willoughby, Avery Crawford and Mackenzie Wright.
“Those are the girls who I have been leaning on,” Wittlieff said. “They’ve been building me through and setting expectations. We have 9-10 freshmen. We’ve got a young group.”
Eastern’s roster:
Senior: Taylor Campbell
Juniors: Ashley Willoughby and Avery Crawford
Sophomores: Mackenzie Wright, Mahkia King, Faith Troost and Miley Kessel
Freshmen: Kasey Gaudette, Rylee Stocks, Annabelle Zwagerman, Emma Figgins, Leia Weaver, Brailyn Johnson, Addie Malburg and Bridgette Whitaker.
Of the newcomers, Wittlieff said she is happy with the commitment. She was impressed so far by Kasey Gaudette, Rylee Stocks and Annabelle Zwagerman.
“Honestly, all of my freshmen have pulled through,” she said. “They’re really excited, I think.”
Wittlieff said the numbers have been somewhat of a challenge so far this fall, but she anticipates having a junior varsity and varsity team each. She is being assisted this fall by Jen Whitaker.
“The transition has been a little eye opening,” she said. “I looked at myself as a player, and I never realized what a coach has to do. I took it for granted what coaches really do; I’m really thankful for those coaches in my life.”
Wittlieff takes over for Hilary Wright as the varsity coach. Wright coached for two seasons. Wittlieff was coached by Sara LaPrad and Bill Cole, and each of her coaches she mentioned as being critical in her development.
“Coach Laprad was a huge role model in my life. We were all so together. We still talk to each other. We have a group chat with a lot of the girls. I’d say I’m taking a lot (from LaPrad). I’ve been thinking about a lot another coach and that is Bill Cole. How could you not? He was a great role model and mentor to me. I’m using some of the things that they used.”
The Cardinals open the 2023 season tonight at home in a non-conference game against neighboring Mason County Central.