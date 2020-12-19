The West Michigan Conference’s proposed expansion is moving right along, with principals expected to vote on the league athletic directors’ recommendation at a meeting next month.
Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell said the recommendation, which was not made public, was finalized Dec. 9. He added that the league’s executive committee (the eight principals) will correspond with the athletic directors regarding the plan leading up to the expected vote, which Hart AD Tim Hertzler said would take place in early January. Applicant schools will be notified immediately following the vote, and from there the process will move to the superintendents and school boards for approval in the spring.
Eight schools were reported to have applied to the WMC earlier this year when the league accepted letters of interest: Central State Activities Association schools Hesperia, Holton and Fremont, as well as Lakes 8 Activities Conference schools Ludington, Manistee, Muskegon Catholic, Orchard View and Western Michigan Christian.
Ironically, in a school year in which almost everything has been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WMC expansion process has actually been accelerated in part by its restrictions. Normally, part of the process would include committee visits to each prospective school to examine their facilities, but since that obviously wasn’t an option this year, those visits were conducted through alternative means.
They were pretty much a formality anyway. As Shelby AD Chuck Persenaire pointed out, the current WMC schools regularly play against the prospective schools in non-league or postseason action, so the league’s ADs were familiar with what they were dealing with.
“Most of us had played them in something, so we’ve been in their facilities over the years and knew their facilities,” Persenaire said. “Because of the pandemic, it was just safer to streamline it from that standpoint, instead of making a site visit to each particular school with a committee of people.”
Of course, WMC expansion would certainly include a division of the league into two tiers by enrollment. That would benefit the larger schools like Whitehall and Montague, who gain more Michigan Power Rating (MPR) points by playing other larger schools. Smaller schools like Hart and Shelby would get the benefit of playing in a more competitively balanced league, especially in sports such as football, soccer, wrestling and cross-country, which have larger rosters.
“I thought we as a league were pretty open about what everyone’s feelings were and what the needs were as far as expansion stuff is concerned,” Persenaire said. “It was a concern about disparity. We could see that Whitehall is growing, our biggest school, and Oakridge is another one that’s growing. Some of the smaller schools are staying the same or even having enrollments declining.
“It was causing a bigger imbalance that way. How do you fix that? What can you do to help our league, and what schools are out there that could help us and how could we help them? Those were things we were looking at going through the process.”
The expansion issue had been debated for years within the conference prior to last December’s 8-0 vote to solicit interest for expansion. Previously, the league had been at an impasse regarding the topic, with Hart nearly leaving the WMC for the CSAA at one point due to a perceived failure to act. However, with the enacting of MPR and seeding for postseason tournaments in football, basketball and soccer over the past couple of years, opinion swung in the direction of expansion.
Despite the WMC’s divided history on the topic, though, deliberations between the ADs throughout this process have been healthy and productive, by all accounts.
“I felt everybody was pretty honest and up front on, this is where we’re at as a school district,” Persenaire said. “As AD, we have to think about our school district first, then what’s best for the league. Everyone was kind of putting those cards on the table. It made for some really good, open discussions.”
While the principals’ executive committee will have the ability to modify and solicit feedback from the athletic directors regarding their proposal, Montague AD Jay Mulder said the committee is proud of the work it’s done, signaling that they expect it to go forward with minimal revision.
Of course, that won’t be the final step, as schools like Ludington or Manistee will have to then determine if the proposed additional schools create a conference it wants to join.
“Once the official letters go out, basically asking those particular schools to join, at that point in time, some of them may change their minds,” Persenaire said. “There’s no guarantee. If they change their minds, at that time, do we go forward or change our plans?
“It’s kind of like your conference schedule for winter sports (right now). I hope it goes, but there are no guarantees...We may have to meet again and make changes. We won’t know until we go through each step of the process.”