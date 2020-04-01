The West Michigan Conference realignment discussion, which kicked back up late last year when the league announced it would pursue expansion, is still moving, although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress.
Late last week, the Muskegon Chronicle reported that eight schools responded to the WMC’s call for formal interest with non-binding letters of application prior to the March 27 deadline. (No league changes would take effect until at least the 2021-22 academic year.) Of those schools that responded were Ludington, Manistee, Manistee Catholic and Hesperia. The other applicants were Fremont, Muskegon Catholic, Orchard View and Western Michigan Christian.
Ludington’s interest in the WMC came after the school had also considered a look at the CSAA. Athletic director Randy Fountain said the school’s coaches leaned towards the WMC when he solicited their opinions last fall.
“While no conference is going to fit everything we would want, the WMC seemed to be the best fit,” Fountain told the Ludington Daily News.
At a meeting in March prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the concept of a ‘super-league’ between the WMC, CSAA and Lakes 8 Activities Conference was briefly considered but quickly shut down.
“There’s no mass league going to be formed,” Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell said. “There’s no interest there. Too many people at the table, and not many people are unhappy (with their current situation).”
