The Western Michigan D League this past week announced its girls and boys all-conference teams, with a number of local athletes being named to those teams.
On the girls side, Pentwater’s Terra Cluchey (12.4 points per game) along with Mason County Eastern’s Isabell Nexoe (8.6) and Lydia Howe (5.2) were named to the first team as well as Manistee Catholic’s Rylee Feliczak (9.9).
The second team saw Pentwater’s Jhordan Miller-Rowe (8.8), Eastern’s Hillary Howe (6.8 ppg) and Manistee Catholic’s Nicole Kaminski (7.4) being named while for the honorable mention team, Grace Kidd (6.8) from Manistee Catholic, Corinna Hernandez (6.3) from Eastern, and Pentwater’s Mikalyn Kenney (6.2) were all selected.
Pentwater led the way on the boys side with four selections on the three teams. Gannon McDonough (10.4) and Khole Hofmann (14) were named to the first team, with Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr (12.9) being selected for the second team and Blake Birngedahl (7.4) named honorable mention.
Eastern had one player named to each team with Daniel Knizacky (15.7) leading the way on the first team, Devon Jackson (11.1) named to the second team and Eli Shoup (7.3) selected to the honorable mention team.
Manistee Catholic also had a player named to each team, with 1,000-point scorer Kyle Mikolajczak named to the first team and Mateo Barnett (11) selected for the second team. Blake Johnson (7) was named as an honorable mention selection.
Girls First Team: Big Rapids Crossroads — Allie Angell; Manistee Catholic — Rylee Feliczak; Marion — Isabell Bontekoe, Georgia Meyer; Mason County Eastern — Isabel Nexoe, Lydia Howe; Mesick — Lexy Abraham; Pentwater — Terra Cluchey; Walkerville — Mickey Berumen, Zamora Delapaz.
Girls Second Team: Bear Lake — Bella Leffew; Big Rapids Crossroads — Mackenzie Cole; Brethren — Megan Cordes; Manistee Catholic — Nicole Kaminski; Marion — Lexi Salisbury; Mason County Eastern — Hillary Howe; Mesick — Jillian Hillier; Pentwater — Jhordan Miller-Rowe; Walkerville — Mercedes Masta.
Girls Honorable Mention: Big Rapids Crossroads — Jessica Cole; Brethren — Summer Young; Manistee Catholic — Grace Kidd; Marion — Stella Henderson; Mason County Eastern — Corinna Hernandez; Mesick — Elizabeth Hamilton; Pentwater — Mikaylyn Kenney; Walkerville — Julia Sheehy.
Boys First Team: Baldwin — Carmelo Lindsey, Lavonte Palmer; Brethren — Tyler Knight, Kenny King; Manistee Catholic — Kyle Mikolajczak; Mason County Eastern — Daniel Knizacky; Mesick — Lucas Hayes. Pentwater — Gannon McDonough, Khole Hofmann.
Boys Second Team: Baldwin — Dexter Hossler; Bear Lake — Tai Babinec; Big Rapids Crossroads — Isaac Slomp; Brethren — Anthony Beccaria; Manistee Catholic — Matteo Barnett; Marion — Brandon Stewart; Mason County Eastern — Devon Jackson; Mesick — Logan Wienclaw; Pentwater — Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr; Walkerville — Shane Acherthof.
Boys Honorable Mention: Baldwin — Dylan Hibma; Bear Lake — Hunter Bentley; Big Rapids Crossroads — Cameron Carnes; Brethren — Nick Knight; Manistee Catholic — Blake Johnson; Marion — Grant Bell; Mason County Eastern — Eli Shoup; Mesick — Robert Spoor; Pentwater — Blake Bringedahl; Walkerville — Alex Sheehy.