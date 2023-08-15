MANISTEE — It’s a young bunch of Manistee girls swimmers and divers who are preparing for the 2023 season, but head coach Corey VanFleet still thinks the Mariners can be competitive.
Perhaps not competitive enough to bring home a trophy, but enough to put a scare into the others who will, and help build for the future.
Going into the first meet at Ludington on Saturday, the Mariners have 15 girls but VanFleet expects more will come out when school starts, including a couple foreign exchange students.
“We’re brand new, and we’re learning the strokes,” VanFleet said. “I think for the first meet I’m going to take their names and put them in a hat.
“For the first event I’m going to throw them all down the stairs, and the ones who get the farthest are going to swim that event. We’re going to repeat that nine times.”
Well, not really. But, you get his point. It’s kind of like a crap shoot, and VanFleet is ready to roll the dice and see where they land.
The Mariners bid goodbye to four top swimmers a year ago, including Laura Mezeske who has taken her talents in the pool to Aquinas and Tatum Jensen, plus two foreign exchange students.
Manistee has only three seniors this year, with Annika Arendt the most accomplished, Laura Eix and Marina Reid who’ll be expected to be mentors to the younger swimmers.
Eix swam the freestyle events and breaststroke last year and did well at the Coastal Conference Championships. A couple others placed as well, but down the list.
VanFleet has a solid group of six sophomores to build around that includes GiGi Hansen, Maddy Bjorkquist, Jaylyn Randall, Macaela Bruce, Graeleigh Jensen and Aubree Speicher.
Hansen competes in diving, and pole vaults for the track team. Arendt will swim some distance for the Mariners, while Reid swims the 100 and 50 free.
“One or two of them will have the potential to score in conference at the end,” VanFleet said.
Four freshmen round out the team, Campbell Kieffer, Kat Vasquez and Paelyn Kolk.
Gaylord has been added to the conference, boosting the total up to six teams.
“I don’t know if we’ll beat any other team for awhile,” VanFleet said. “We’ll be all right by the end. This year, we’re going to climb up from down below.
“Some of these girls haven’t swum since November, and the freshmen not since March in the junior high. They didn’t swim this summer at all.
“But we’ve got some good kids. We’ll just have to teach them how to swim.”