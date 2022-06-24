Free Soil, at one time, was one of the most dominant Class D boys basketball programs in the state.
Coach Max Carey helped to make it that way, and one of the top players to lift the Pirates into one of the state’s elite programs was Lyford Young.
Young, a 1955 graduate of Free Soil, helped to lead the Pirates to back-to-back MHSAA Class D district championships, three Western Michigan D League titles and more. Through his athleticism, he will be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame today.
Young is joined in the 18th hall class by Bob Cameron, Christy Christmas, Mike Evans, Al Hardman and Jill Stickney. The unveiling ceremony is at noon, today, at Historic White Pine Village. A sold-out banquet will be hosted tonight at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The 2022 induction class is the first since the 2019 class to join together at ceremonies hosted by the half of fame.
The 16th induction class was unable to participate in the ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That class included Robert Ayers, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith, Dave Killips, Adam Johnson and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team that was the MHSAA Class B state runner-up.
The 17th induction class was 1921 Ludington Mariners professional minor league baseball team. The 2021 planned induction marked the 100th anniversary of the team’s Central League championship.
Young not only was a standout on the basketball court, but he was also the 1955 Class D state champion in the 440-yard run (54.0 seconds). He also was third in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 8 1/4 inches, and he finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 42-4 1/4. He also earned letters for four seasons in baseball for the Pirates.
It was on the basketball court where he truly shined. Young was on the 1953 league championship team with the Pirates, being named to the all-league listings. That season, Free Soil went 11-8 overall and 7-1 in league play.
In Young’s junior year, the Pirates broke through in the post-season. The Pirates picked up three victories at the district hosted in Manistee, and Young averaged 22 points per game. In the semifinal against Brethren, he scored 25 points. The next night, in the district title game against Onekama, Young scored 23 points, including going 13-for-14 at the free throw line.
A loss to Ellsworth halted Free Soil in the regional at Traverse City.
He was named first team all-state from the Detroit Free Press in 1954 for his big season.
The following year was a bit better for Young and the Pirates. Free Soil went 20-3 that season, and two of the defeats were to Vern Brown and Class C Scottville High School.
The post-season again was a place where Young made his mark. In five post-season games, Young averaged 17.8 points per game. Twice, Young scored 23 points in leading the Pirates — the second time in the regional at Traverse City against Suttons Bay. Of those 23 against Suttons Bay, 16 points were in the second half.
He scored 16 points the very next night against Tustin, but a foul called in the waning seconds of overtime allowed a Tustin player to shoot two free throws after the buzzer, and he scored the second one to end Free Soil’s season.
The season concluded with Young scoring 420 points for the season, and he had 975 for his career. The state took notice, too. Young was again named to the first team all-state by the Detroit Free Press.
Hal Schram, the Free Press writer, wrote at the time about the impressiveness of the county’s standout basketball players that included Young.
“Mason County, along the northern shores of Lake Michigan, boasts only five high school basketball teams. Citizens in charge of charting this summer’s Mason County centennial celebration, however, will be able to point to at least one outstanding athletic distinction. Over 300 Michigan high school ocaches and sportswriters voted the county three of the 20 first team berths on the annual Free Press All-State squad. It is doubtful if any county ever attained such a per capita ratio in the 23 years of this honor squad.”
Those three mentioned by Schram were Ludington’s Dean Adams in Class B, Brown from Scottville in Class C and the Pirates’ Young.
Following his high school career, Young played for Adrian College’s men’s basketball team.