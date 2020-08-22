Ludington’s boys tennis team hosted its first action of the fall season with a quad Friday, finishing third behind Big Rapids and Maple City Glen Lake.
“Finishing third was not a bad day. Our top two singles players are dinged up and when you aren’t getting points from those flights you are already starting in a hole,” said Ludington boys tennis coach Rob Killips. “The kids in those positions played tough, but those are hard flights to win at less than 100%. Jacob Ratcliffe filled in at No. 1 and played very well.”
East Kentwood also competed in the quad.
Ludington had three flight champions. Freshman Charles Kolb won at No. 3 singles with a 3-0 mark. Sophomore Nathan Reisterer went 2-1 at No. 4 singles to win that flight. The No. 3 doubles team of juniors Ethan Walden and Nathaniel Seymour were unbeaten at 3-0 to win their flight.
“Charles Kolb winning the No. 3 singles flight was huge for a freshman,” Killips said. He competed very well down in Portland on Wednesday but came up short by a few points. Today, he flipped the script and won all three matches.
“Nathan Reisterer lost a close match early on but came back to win his flight. Our No. 3 doubles team struggled but won their opening match and went on to dominate their last two opponents to win the flight.”
The No. 4 doubles team of freshmen Christian Kennedy and Chaz Leonard were the flight runner-up with a 2-1 record.
“Our No. 4 doubles team had an excellent day,” Killips said.
The No. 1 doubles team of freshmen Robby Killips and Jack Stidham and the No. 2 doubles team of juniors Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston each went 1-2.
“We were very close at No. 1 doubles. That is a tough flight for a pair of freshmen, but we are learning and growing on the fly,” coach Killips said. “They competed with teams that were much more experienced and lost two very tight matches. Our No. 2 doubles team was a shot or two away from being 3-0. They played well today.”
The Orioles play their first dual of the season against Coopersville at 4 p.m. Monday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.