Levi Young, a Ludington High School freshman, is skating in the TPH World Selects hockey tournament later this month.
Young, a forward, for the AAA Grand Rapids Fox Motors hockey team, will travel to Stockholm, Sweden, to compete in the TPH International tournament, May 12-21, 2023. A total of 17 players for the TPH-USA U-15 team (2008 birth year) were selected from teams in Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee and Rhode Island.
Young began playing hockey in Ludington for the West Shore Wolves in 2015 as a mite, and has played for AA and AAA Grand Rapids Fox Motors teams the last four years. He is a left-handed shooter and plays right wing and center.
Young is hopeful of playing semi-professional hockey or Division I college hockey
He is the son of Matthew and Andrea Young of Scottville.