PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Several wrestlers at Hook & Catch Wrestling’s Team Honey Badger will be making their way to the Michigan Youth Wrestling Association’s individual state finals this weekend at Kalamazoo’s Wings Stadium.
Team Honey Badger seven several of its wrestlers qualify for the state tournament with one going as an alternate. Three of the wrestlers are girls, and they also qualified for a girls-only tournament, said Hook & Catch Wrestling co-owner Corey Ottgen.
“I think we had five a couple of years ago. The year that COVID hit, we lost the season right at the post-season,” Ottgen said. “Last year, they didn’t have a season, but they brought back the state tournament only.”
Last year’s state tournament was essentially open to any competitors that were comfortable with the protocols that were in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Hook & Catch Wrestling worked within the guidelines itself for COVID-19, from masking or not masking to temperature checks to other ways to prevent the spread of the disease as much as possible even with a close contact sport like wrestling.
“Everything we could possibly do to be as safe as possible,” he said.
This season got a bit of a late start because of the pandemic, and Ottgen said they followed the rules and guidelines in place at each of the locations they competed.
One of the wrestlers to compete at the state tournament a year ago was Landon Mosqueda. The O.J. DeJonge Middle School eighth-grader is wrestling at 155 pounds and he’s looking forward to the state tournament this year.
He’s overcome a lot to get there.
“It’s definitely been crazy,” Mosqueda said of wrestling in these past few years with COVID-19. “I’ve had COVID, and I would work out at home. At regionals last year, I definitely had to work hard to get to state and overcome COVID.”
Mosqueda said he’s added in some film study along with this training, and he said it’s helped.
Also among the kids wrestling at state are Ludington third grader Diana Ottgen and Mason County Central third grader Barett Pasco along with Mason County Central fourth graders Geada Nehm and Kamryn Carroll.
Ottgen and Nehm are wrestling in both the co-ed tournament and the girls tournament.
“I’m really excited for both tournaments,” Diana Ottgen said.
“It’s pretty fun and nice to beat boys,” Nehm said, saying later she has only wrestled two other girls so far.
Corey Ottgen said his team was bigger this year, and it’s yielded more wrestlers going to the state tournament.
“I think we we’re ending the season with 15 wrestlers,” he said. “We have about nine that actively compete, and of the nine that competed at regionals, seven qualified for state.”
After the state tournament, if a wrestler finishes in the top four, they qualify for a national wrestling tournament. This year, that tournament is Lansing.
“We’re scheduled to keep practicing until then in the event that they make it,” Ottgen said. “If nobody makes it nationals, we’ll convert over to freestyle wrestling and some Greco (Roman) wrestling, so they can get a taste of that for a couple of weeks.”
During the summer, Ottgen said they will gather once a week to work on things. He would also like to host two or three beach wrestling tournaments, too.