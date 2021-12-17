SPRING LAKE — The Ludington boys swim team faced a fast Spring Lake team and while the Orioles lost the meet, every swimmer dropped time in events.
Notable swims from Thursday's meet included three in the 200-yard individual medley. Evan Bennett was first in a time of 2:23.68, Lucas Miller in second with a time of 2:35.63 and Lucas Peterson in third at 2:41.07. Bennett also took a first in diving.
Miller was first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.03. Hayden Madl was second in the 100 backstroke at 1:09.74, and Peterson was first in the 100 breaststroke.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Miller, Gavin Smith, Mathew Snyder and Kyle Wendy took second with a time of 4:27.88.
The Orioles host at 11 a.m., Saturday, for a meet with Alma and Manistee in the Donald C. Baldwin pool.